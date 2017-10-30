Monday, 30 October 2017

Lifesaver for school

A DEFIBRILLATOR is to be installed at Crazies Hill Primary School.

The lifesaving device will be unveiled on Tuesday as part of the school’s health and fitness week.

Pupils will be given lessons in first aid by Rachel Moffatt, of Ladybird First Aid, and health and fitness sessions led by health education workshop A-Life Fitness will be held in the village hall throughout Monday.

There are already defibrillators at the village hall and Hennerton Golf Club.

