Monday, 30 October 2017

Power cut hits homes

TWENTY-FOUR homes in Wargrave were hit by a power cut of more than nine hours after a cable fault.

The outage affected properties in the Blakes Road area from about 1.30pm until 11pm on Friday.

It comes after homes in the village centre, including High Street and School Hill, experienced intermittent outages earlier this month.

Scottish and Southern Energy says the problems were caused by water damage to a power cable serving Wargrave and Twyford on October 8, which meant dozens of homes had to be powered by back-up generators. Repairs were carried out on Wednesday last week.

An SSE spokeswoman said: “We apologise for any inconvenience to our customers and thank them for their patience. We are working to resolve the issues fully and safely.”

