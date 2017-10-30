Monday, 30 October 2017

Main road closed

THE main road through Charvil is closed until Wednesday for resurfacing work.

The A4 Bath Road is shut from the junction with Park View Drive North to Mumbery Hill in Wargrave.

There will also be disruption in Park Lane over the weekend as the street lights are being replaced with new LED models as part of a borough-wide upgrade by Wokingham council.

In Wargrave, temporary traffic lights will be in use in Victoria Road on Wednesday and Thursday for Thames Water to carry out repairs.

