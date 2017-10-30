New power for police

POLICE in Henley could be given new powers to help tackle antisocial behaviour.

South Oxfordshire District Council is proposing to introduce a new public spaces protection order which would allow officers to target specific behaviour which can lead to antisocial activities.

This includes confiscating alcohol from anyone behaving in a way likely to cause distress or nuisance in a public place and issuing fines for those who refuse.

The new orders would replace the existing designated public place orders, which are often used at events like the Henley Royal Regatta and could come in to effect by spring next year.

In June, town councillors said they wanted to see other offences included within the order, such as car engine idling, littering, dog fouling, speeding, parking restrictions, use of A-boards, fly-posting and dropping cigarette butts or chewing gum.

Elizabeth Gillespie, cabinet member for community safety at South Oxfordshire District Council, said: “Public spaces protection orders can be tailored to the needs of a specific town and it’s important that the schemes we implement are suitable.

“In Henley police want to retain the existing alcohol-related powers but don’t see a need for any new measures to be implemented.”