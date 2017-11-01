Road shut as lorry breaks down

Thursday, 02 November 2017

Town centre chaos as lorry breaks down

A MAIN road through Henley town centre has been closed since about 3.15pm today (Wednesday) after a truck broke down.

The vehicle is stranded on Bell Street, just before the junction with New Street, due to a broken clutch.

It is part of a convoy of trucks, cars and caravans belonging to Circus Starr, a circus charity based in Cheshire, and some of these other vehicles have also pulled over in Duke Street.

Police have blocked off the road between the junctions with Hart Street and New Street. 

Some traffic is still using the street after leaving the Kings Road car park. Officers are guiding vehicles to mount the pavement in order to get past.

 

