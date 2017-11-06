Monday, 06 November 2017

THIS year’s leaf collection at the churchyard of St Mary’s in Mill Green, Wargrave, will take place on Saturday, December 2. Volunteers will meet at 9am and then spend three hours tidying up. Anyone who wants to take part needs a rake and, if possible, a large wheelbarrow. All volunteers will be served coffee and bacon rolls after the noon finish. For more information, call Bob Austen on 0118 940 3038 or email austenrobert@hotmail.com

