Performers needed for church's Nativity show

ACTORS are needed for this year’s Nativity performance at St Mary’s Church in Wargrave.

This will take place during the Christmas Eve service at the church in Station Road.

Volunteers will need to be available for rehearsals on Sunday, December 17 from 10.30am to 11.30am in the church’s Hannen Room and on Friday and Saturday, December 22 and 23 from 9am to 10.30am at the church.

Anyone interested should call Camilla Cook on 0118 940 2300 or email her at

camillacook@btconnect.com before Monday, December 5.

Parents are also needed to help with costumes.

Meanwhile, the church’s Sunday Club team will be selling charity Christmas cards and Advent calendars on November 5, 19 and 26 and in December, depending on stock.

For more information, email Mike Buckland at mikebuckland54@gmail.com (for calendars) or Julia Freeman at mrsjuliafreeman

@gmail.com (for cards).

The church will host wreath-making sessions for locals led by Trina Noyes on Friday, December 8 at 2.30pm and 7.30pm.

Suzanne Bishton will give a talk about the meaning of the phrase “Immanuel — God with us”, while tea or a glass of wine and mince pies will be available. To reserve a place, send an email to Mrs Cook.

Carol services will be held on December 17, 23 and 24.