Monday, 06 November 2017

Beatles night

A BEATLES tribute band will perform at Henley Rugby Club on November 24, starting at 7.30pm.

Acoustic Beatles Shambles will play the Fab Four’s hits and other music from the era and guests will be able to request songs.

The event will also feature a two-course meal and cash bar.

Tickets cost £35 and are available from Alan Popham on 07810 810813 or email alan@popham.me.uk

