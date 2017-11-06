Monday, 06 November 2017

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

Free tyre check

Free tyre check

FIREFIGHTERS gave more than 450 drivers free tyre safety checks at the Tesco store in Henley on Friday.

The event was organised by Oxfordshire County Council for national tyre safety month.

Fire and rescue service road safety manager Mick Clarke, said: “Your tyres are the only thing connecting your car to the road and good grip is essential.”

More News:

Latest video from

Musical launch for Poppy Appeal
 

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33