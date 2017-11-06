Bridge plaque

THE design of a plaque detailing the history of Henley Bridge has been agreed by town councillors.

The sign is to be installed in Singers Park, near the Angel on the Bridge pub, and will feature notable moments and pictures from over the years.

It was designed by Viv Greenwood, of the Henley Archaeological and Historical Group, who researched the history of the bridge, which was built in the18th century and is Grade I listed.