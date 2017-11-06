Monday, 06 November 2017

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

Bridge plaque

THE design of a plaque detailing the history of Henley Bridge has been agreed by town councillors.

The sign is to be installed in Singers Park, near the Angel on the Bridge pub, and will feature notable moments and pictures from over the years.

It was designed by Viv Greenwood, of the Henley Archaeological and Historical Group, who researched the history of the bridge, which was built in the18th century and is Grade I listed.

More News:

Latest video from

Musical launch for Poppy Appeal
 

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33