Monday, 06 November 2017

Riverbank repairs bill

MORE quotes are to be sought for the repair of 900m of riverbank in Henley. The town council has agreed to pay for the repair of the walls and moorings at Mill and Marsh Meadows, which have undergone piecemeal work over the years. The repairs are likely to be done in sections of 30m and could take several years to complete. Three quotes have already been sought but contractors have also been invited to apply via the Government’s Contract Finders website. Quotations are needed for 128m of permanent moorings as well as 320m of temporary moorings in Mill Meadows and 460m in Marsh Meadows. The new design should have a lifespan of at least 30 years and should be “consistent, functional, safe and attractive”. In 2014, councillors agreed to pay more than £25,000 for repairs to moorings and riverbanks. These included the upper concrete walls at Marsh and Mill Meadows, which were replaced with steel sheet piling and mooring rings which had come loose from the concrete.

