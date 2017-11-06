Children's nursery plan

A WOMAN from Crazies Hill wants to open a children’s nursery in the village.

Rebecca Hartley has applied for planning permission to change the use of an office behind the village hall.

She says the pre-school would cater for up to 14 children aged between six months and five years and would have up to four staff.

It would be open from 8am to 6pm on weekdays and also open during school holidays.

Mrs Hartley’s planning application says: “The site lies within very close proximity of Crazies Hill Primary School and there is therefore potential for linked trips, particularly as there are no other nurseries in the village.

“As the proposal is for a re-use of an existing building, the form and appearance of the building is retained and no external changes are proposed.”

The building was most recently used as an office but has had various uses, including when it housed a playgroup in the Sixties.