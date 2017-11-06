Thames Farm housing challenge denied

A LEGAL bid to prevent 95 homes being built on land between Shiplake and Henley has failed.

The High Court has refused to review a planning inspector's decision to allow Claire Engbers, the owner of Thames Farm off Reading Road, to develop the site.

South Oxfordshire District Council, the planning authority, had originally rejected her application but its refusal was overturned this summer after Mrs Engbers appealed.

Inspector John Braithwaite said the scheme should be allowed as the council had failed to secure enough land to meet the next three years' demand for housing.

The authority then applied for a judicial review, arguing Mr Braithwaite hadn't used the right method to calculate this figure.

However, the High Court said this was a matter for his personal judgment and not a valid reason to consider overturning his verdict.

For the full story, see this week's Henley Standard.