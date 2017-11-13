Hello, rangers

Boat club needs help with move
THE organisers of the Goring and Streatley ... [more]
Monday, 13 November 2017
THE Wargrave girl guides’ senior section will be renamed “rangers” as part of a nationwide scheme.
Girlguiding UK asked guides across the country to come up with a name for the section for 14- to 18-year- olds. The Wargrave section has more than 10 members.
13 November 2017
More News:
Residents urged to have their say on future development of village
RESIDENTS of Goring are being urged to give their ... [more]
POLL: Have your say