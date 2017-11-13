Pupils from Sacred Heart Primary School in Henley were given a tour of the town hall by Mayor Kellie Hinton.

She and her consort Dave Eggleton showed the year two children around, explaining the history of the building and the workings of the town council.

The pupils also came up with their own ideas on how to improve the town, which included planting trees to tackle air pollution, measures to prevent littering and buying a farm for children to visit.

Cllr Hinton then served them squash and biscuits in the Mayor’s parlour .

She said: “It was great to get some feedback from the children and hopefully it was interesting and educational for them as well.”

Pictured are Sacred Heart teacher Nicola Edwards, Mayor Kellie Hinton and her consort David Eggleton with the children