Monday, 13 November 2017

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

Hall here

Hall here

Pupils from Sacred Heart Primary School in Henley were given a tour of the town hall by Mayor Kellie Hinton.

She and her consort Dave Eggleton showed the year two children around, explaining the history of the building and the workings of the town council.

The pupils also came up with their own ideas on how to improve the town, which included planting trees to tackle air pollution, measures to prevent littering and buying a farm for children to visit.

Cllr Hinton then served them squash and biscuits in the Mayor’s parlour.

She said: “It was great to get some feedback from the children and hopefully it was interesting and educational for them as well.”

Pictured are Sacred Heart teacher Nicola Edwards, Mayor Kellie Hinton and her consort David Eggleton with the children

More News:

Latest video from

Musical launch for Poppy Appeal
 

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33