Friday, 10 November 2017

New bus to Oxford

A NEW bus service between Henley and Oxford has been launched by Thames Travel.

The “River Rapids” X38 route, which goes via Wallingford, runs 12 times a day, Monday to Saturday.

Its main drop off/collection point in Henley is in Hart Street but some services also stop in Deanfield Avenue and at the shops in Greys Road.

The company has refurbished nine of its buses for its “River Rapids” routes, which include the X39 and X40, with a new livery. Each bus has free 4G wi-fi, baggage racks and contactless payment systems.

Managing director Phil Southall said: “Part of our wider strategy for growth is to improve services to destination centres and make it easier for our customers to enjoy days or evenings out.

“This is the first new service we have added as part of this strategy. It follows the beautiful route through the Chilterns and along the River Thames and links some fantastic leisure destinations.

“We are pleased to have linked Oxford and Henley by bus again and to have improved the frequency of buses between Oxford and Wallingford. This was done following a sustained period of growth on our X39 and X40 services and having listened to extensive customer feedback.”

