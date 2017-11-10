Road finally reopens after 10 week closure

THOUSANDS of homes in Henley, Sonning Common, ... [more]
Friday, 10 November 2017
THE main road between Henley and Reading opened this morning (Friday) following a closure of more than 10 weeks.
Repair work to the A4155, near the Flowing Spring pub in Playhatch, has cost more than £1 million.
The road has been closed since August 27 to fix the subsided westbound carriageway by installing a sheet piling retaining wall after it collapsed earlier this year due to previous flooding.
That section of the road was reduced to a single lane with traffic lights since the problem first arose in April, and the road was later shut completely.
