Friday, 10 November 2017

Road finally reopens after 10 week closure

THE main road between Henley and Reading opened this morning (Friday) following a closure of more than 10 weeks.

Repair work to the A4155, near the Flowing Spring pub in Playhatch, has cost more than £1 million.

The road has been closed since August 27 to fix the subsided westbound carriageway by installing a sheet piling retaining wall after it collapsed earlier this year due to previous flooding.

That section of the road was reduced to a single lane with traffic lights since the problem first arose in April, and the road was later shut completely.

For the full story see next week’s Henley Standard.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

