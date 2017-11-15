Henley Living Advent Calendar 2017 launched

THE seventh annual Henley Living Advent Calendar was officially launched at the Kenton Theatre on Tuesday night.

More than 100 guests packed into the New Street venue where the charity fundraiser will return next month after a two year absence.

Richard Rodway, who chairs the event, said: “It's great to see so many people involved in making this event what it is. Hopefully, that’s a barometer of the enthusiasm and how well received our event is.

“I think we have leaned more towards tried and tested favourites, rather than new acts.

“It’s great to be back at the Kenton after two years – Christmas wouldn’t be Christmas without coming here.”

The event involves 24 half-hour performances by singers, dancers and other acts each evening from December 1 to Christmas Eve, starting at 6.15pm.

The identity of each performer is kept secret until they actually appear, just like opening the door of an advent calendar.

The first 23 nights will each have a dedicated charity, which will be able to publicise its work and hold a bucket collection, while the Christmas Eve performance will raise money for the Mayor’s chosen benefactors. There will also be a nightly raffle with prizes.

Mr Rodway, a partner at the Head Partnership solicitors in Henley, said there would be choirs of ‘all shapes and sizes’, drama performances, dance groups and troupes, bands and musical performances.

Rick White, chairman of the Kenton’s board of trustees, added: “The Kenton has a long tradition of supporting local, community events and I’m delighted we’re partnering with our friends in hosting the launch of the Living Advent Calendar.”

Henley Musical School’s junior wind and brass group, Youthful Orchestra, and saxophone and clarinet club performed a selection of festive songs at the launch.

The Living Advent Calendar is sponsored by Higgs Group, publisher of the Henley Standard, the Head Partnership, the Henley Business Partnership, estate agent Philip Booth, marketing firm Breathe Creative and wealth management company Courtiers.

Last year’s calendar raised a total of £5,200 over the course of the three-and-a-half weeks of festive entertainment, beating the previous record by £200.

This year’s venues are as follows:

1 Town hall steps; 2 Leander Club; 3 Phyllis Court Club; 4 River & Rowing Museum; 5 Angel on the Bridge; 6 Kenton Theatre; 7 Henley Cricket Club; 8 The Bull on Bell Street; 9 Henley fire station; 10 Falaise Square; 11 Handelsbanken; 12 Hotel du Vin; 13 Magoos; 14 Simmons & Son; 15 town hall; 16 Henley Rugby Club/Corner 81; 17 d;two centre; 18 Holy Trinity Church; 19 Christ Church; 20 Delegate House; 21 Hart and Bell Surgeries; 22 Town hall; 23 Falaise Square; 24 St Mary’s Church.