School asks parents to fund stationery

A SCHOOL in Wargrave is asking parents for a daily donation of £1 to pay for stationery and books.

Robert Piggott, which is in Prime Minister Theresa May’s Maidenhead constituency, made the appeal after "national changes to school funding".

In a letter to parents Caroline Meader, its chair of governors, said: “We have been working with parent volunteers, governors and the teaching staff to develop a funding strategy and implementation plan.

“One of the elements of this plan was to ask parents and the community to consider making donations to help meet the predicted shortfall in funding.”

It had asked for voluntary contributions to help pay for:

. Consumables such as glue, pens, pencils, exercise books, paper, tape and paint

. Curriculum resources like maths text books, reading books, tools, software, science equipment and musical instruments

. Maintaining current levels of teaching support staff, for example teaching assistants

Mrs Meader added: “We would like to suggest that parents donate £1 per school day for each child to help the schools through this funding crisis. This equates to £190 per year.

“All donations, however large or small, will be gratefully received and will help us to continue to maintain the current provision and excellent standard of education for every child.”

