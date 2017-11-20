Monday, 20 November 2017

Car thefts warning

DRIVERS are being urged to make sure their cars are locked at night.

The police warning comes after five vehicles in Charvil were broken into in one night and cash and bank cards were stolen.

Three of the vehicles were parked in East Park Farm Drive but were not locked and had money taken.

A car in Newbury Close had a purse with driving licences and bank cards stolen while cash and cheques were taken from a vehicle in Vale View.

The thefts happened during the night of October 29 and were the latest in a series of similar offences in the village.

Police says drivers should not leave valuables such as as money, sunglasses and sat-nav devices in cars overnight and should ensure windows are closed and cars are properly locked.

