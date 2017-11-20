Monday, 20 November 2017

Outdoor classroom

CRAZIES Hill Primary School is set to create a new outdoor classroom.

The school has applied to Wokingham Borough Council for planning permission for a single-storey classroom for up to 30 children which would be south of the main building.

The project will cost £25,000. Money has already been raised by a comedy night at this year’s Wargrave Village Festival and the Crazies Hill Residents’ Association’s barbecue in June.

The school will also receive £1,000 from the Aviva Community Fund.

Wargrave Parish Council has supported the application.

