CRAZIES Hill Primary School is set to create a new outdoor classroom.

The school has applied to Wokingham Borough Council for planning permission for a single-storey classroom for up to 30 children which would be south of the main building.

The project will cost £25,000. Money has already been raised by a comedy night at this year’s Wargrave Village Festival and the Crazies Hill Residents’ Association’s barbecue in June.

The school will also receive £1,000 from the Aviva Community Fund.

Wargrave Parish Council has supported the application.