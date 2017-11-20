Councillors to discuss plans for thousands of new homes

TWO parish councillors from Wargrave are to attend a meeting to discuss plans for thousands of new homes across Wokingham borough.

Andrew Luckwell and Terry Cattermole will be among representatives of a number of parishes who will meet borough councillors at Wokingham library next Friday. More than 200 sites, including seven in Wargrave and five in Charvil, are being considered for inclusion in the borough council’s local plan, which will propose where new housing, business and leisure developments should go over the next 20 years.

The councillors have also been invited to meet planning consultants Turley to discuss a site at Loddon Park Farm, part of which is in the Wargrave parish. Three larger developments are proposed in Twyford and Ruscombe, Grazeley and Barkham Square.

The Campaign to Protect Local

Wokingham has been formed in response to concerns about the plan and is supported by borough councillors including Wargrave’s John Halsall and Charvil’s Emma Hobbs and by about 2,000 residents.

The campaigners want to protect green belt and agricultural land and the “green space” between settlements.

More than 1,200 people, including scores from Wargrave, attended two public meetings in Twyford in September to discuss the campaign.