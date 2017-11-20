Monday, 20 November 2017

Scout show

THE 1st Wargrave scouts will hold their “Nowhere Near Christmas” charity show at the Woodclyffe Hall in the village on Thursday from 7pm.

The show will feature performances by the scouts.

Food and drink including mulled wine and mince pies will be served and there will be a chocolate tombola.

Tickets costs £5 each (children go free).

All the proceeds will go to child bereavement charity Daisy’s Dream.

