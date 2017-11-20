Protest at river weed

Halloween ales featured at beer festival in aid of schools
WARGRAVE Parish Council is to write to the Environment Agency over fears that an invasive weed could clog waterways in the village.
The agency has started clearing floating pennywort from the River Thames at Sonning after concerns were raised by a resident.
But Wargrave residents have complained that the weed has spread to the Hennerton Backwater, which runs off the Thames.
Speaking at a council meeting, Philip Meadowcroft, of Watermans Way, said: “This is a very serious issue.
“I've found nine beds of this highly invasive weed and it is in danger of clogging it up like never before.”
The agency has said it intends to tackle the problem along the length of the river and will sweep repeatedly to ensure every fragment is removed as well as reassessing the situation in the spring, spraying herbicide if necessary.
