What do you think of GPs?

RESIDENTS of Henley and the surrounding villages are being asked how to improve GP practices in the area.

Doctors have been working with the Oxfordshire Clinical Commissioning Group on changes to healthcare in the county and are now holding a series of public meetings.

The meeting for the south-east locality, which includes Henley, Benson and Sonning Common, will be held at the George Hotel in Wallingford on Tuesday, November 28 from 6.30pm to 8pm.

Julie Dandridge, head of primary care at the commissioning group, said: “We would like to invite residents to join us to discuss in detail with doctors and NHS managers how GP and primary care services in their area could be organised. We want to know from people what works well at their GP practice at the moment.

“GP services are facing increased demand, recruitment difficulties and budget pressures, so we would like to understand from the public how services could work better.”

To book a place, call 01865 334638 or visit cscsu.talkinghealth@nhs.net

For those unable to attend, you can fill in an online survey at www.consult.oxfordshireccg.nhs.uk/consult.ti/system/home