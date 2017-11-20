Tree-mendous

Halloween ales featured at beer festival in aid of schools
Monday, 20 November 2017
THE Mayor of Henley says a plan to plant a tree for every child in the town has had a “great response”.
Kellie Hinton proposed the idea during a council debate on how to improve Watermans Spinney, a 2.5-hectare woodland behind the allotments off Reading Road.
She said she had been inundated with suggestions of where to plant the trees.
“I’ve also had offers from people who will do it for £1 per tree,” she added.
20 November 2017
