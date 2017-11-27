Warning over cold callers

RESIDENTS of Wargrave have been warned to beware of cold callers who have been targeting the village.

Groups of so-called “Nottingham knockers”, who claim to be reformed convicts trying to make a new life for themselves, have called at homes in Victoria Road, High Street and Hamilton Road, among others.

Police say people should note the time and date of a visit and make a description of the caller and their vehicle as well as keeping any leaflets they receive.

In 2015, parish councillors discussed creating “no cold-calling” zones in the village.