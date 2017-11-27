Monday, 27 November 2017

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

Star role

THE Henley Children’s Theatre pantomime this year will feature a tribute to one of the town’s most famous new residents.

The part of the fairy godmother in Cinderella will be renamed Fairy Berry, a nod to former Great British Bake Off judge Mary.

Berry, 82, recently moved to the town with her husband Paul Hunnings.

Muffin Hurst, who runs the theatre group, asked Berry for her blessing and was told the star plans to come and watch the show at the Kenton Theatre with her grandchildren.

More News:

MEMBERS learned about the history of bell ringing ... [more]

 

Latest video from

VIDEO: Mermaid statue rescued from river
 

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33