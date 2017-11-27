THE Henley Children’s Theatre pantomime this year will feature a tribute to one of the town’s most famous new residents.

The part of the fairy godmother in Cinderella will be renamed Fairy Berry, a nod to former Great British Bake Off judge Mary.

Berry, 82, recently moved to the town with her husband Paul Hunnings.

Muffin Hurst, who runs the theatre group, asked Berry for her blessing and was told the star plans to come and watch the show at the Kenton Theatre with her grandchildren.