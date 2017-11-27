No compensation for loss of water

HUNDREDS of residents of Wargrave and Charvil who were left without water for more than 24 hours will not be offered compensation.

Homes in the village as well as Henley, Sonning Common, Sonning and parts of Reading lost their water or suffered low pressure for hours from early on November 8 after a fault.

Thames Water said the problem was caused by a power failure and engineers spent the day restoring power to a pump used for water treatment. Three water bottle collection points were set up, including one at the Wyevale garden centre at Hare Hatch.

Most properties had their supply restored by the evening, although about 200 in Wargrave were left without water until about 10pm the next day.

Now the company says those affected will not be given compensation as the incident was an emergency, which is not covered by its guarantee scheme.

A Thames Water spokesman said: “We’d like to thank all the customers who were affected by the disruption for their support and patience.

“We transferred extra water from Earley to restore supplies to as many customers as possible but are sorry to those who were disrupted for longer.

“We will do everything we can to make sure something like this doesn’t happen again.”