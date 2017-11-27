Sweet result

THE owner of a garden centre near Wargrave who ... [more]
Monday, 27 November 2017
Two coffee mornings at Wargrave Lawn Tennis Club helped raise more than £350 for the brain injury charity Headway Thames Valley.
Club chairman Dave Smith said: “Many thanks go to our social secretary Adrienne Yentis for the organisation and to the many cake contributors, Eilish MacBean, Clare Belton, Julia Freeman, Chris Cooke and any others I may have omitted.
Many thanks also to those who willingly attended and forced themselves to eat cake for a good cause!”
27 November 2017
