Monday, 27 November 2017

Sweet result

Two coffee mornings at Wargrave Lawn Tennis Club helped raise more than £350 for the brain injury charity Headway Thames Valley.

Club chairman Dave Smith said: “Many thanks go to our social secretary Adrienne Yentis for the organisation and to the many cake contributors, Eilish MacBean, Clare Belton, Julia Freeman, Chris Cooke and any others I may have omitted.

Many thanks also to those who willingly attended and forced themselves to eat cake for a good cause!”

