Monday, 04 December 2017

Scouts will post cards

SCOUTS from Wargrave will deliver Christmas cards around the village during the festive period.

They will have collection boxes at the library in Church Street and Victoria News and Lloyds Pharmacy in Victoria Road from tomorrow (Saturday) until Thursday, December 21.

They will deliver cards to addresses within the village on the weekends of December 9 and 10 and 16 and 17 and after the boxes are emptied on December 21.

The delivery charge for a card is 20p or 15p for senior citizens.

