Carols comfort

Monday, 04 December 2017
AN alternative Christmas carol service will be held at St Mary’s Church in Wargrave for older residents.
It is aimed at people who are worried about leaving their homes after dark or prefer a less crowded event.
There will be traditional carols and readings as well as afternoon tea.
The service will be held on Saturday, December 23 from 3pm. For more information, call the parish office on 0118 940 2300.
04 December 2017
