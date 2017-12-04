300th girl joins club

A GIRLS’ football club in Wargrave has signed up its 300th player.

Amara Khurana, eight, has joined Wargrave Girls FC, which is one of the largest female clubs in the country.

The club was formed in 2000 with players from the Robert Piggott Junior School in the village and now has 15 teams in two leagues.

There is also an academy side with girls as young as six.

More than 40 parents and volunteers coach the teams.

Chairman Bob Austen said: “The club’s success is based on its philosophy of encouraging and nurturing players and many long-term friendships have been formed among the players.

“The emphasis is very much on fun and enjoyment and with this culture the club has won an FA Respect Award as well as achieving considerable success on the field with countless trophies and titles over the years.”

Prime Minister and Maidenhead MP Theresa May is honorary president at the club and often attends awards presentation days.

For more information, visit www.wargravegirlsfc.co.uk