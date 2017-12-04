Monday, 04 December 2017

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

Poster course

A COURSE on the history of illustrated posters will be held by the Workers’ Educational Association in Henley.

Art historian Graham Twemlow will lead the seven-week course, which looks at works by Toulouse-Lautrec, Alphonse Mucha, Nash, Sutherland and E McKnight Kauffer for Shell-Mex.

It will take place at the Christ Church Centre in Reading Road on Tuesdays from 2pm to 4pm, starting on January 16.

The course costs £60.20. To book a place, call 03003 033464 and quote course code C3741127 or visit enrolonline
@wea.org.uk

More News:

Latest video from

Youngsters dazzle at music competition
 

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33