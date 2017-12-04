Poster course

DEBBIE MCGEE bounced back with her latest ... [more]
Monday, 04 December 2017
A COURSE on the history of illustrated posters will be held by the Workers’ Educational Association in Henley.
Art historian Graham Twemlow will lead the seven-week course, which looks at works by Toulouse-Lautrec, Alphonse Mucha, Nash, Sutherland and E McKnight Kauffer for Shell-Mex.
It will take place at the Christ Church Centre in Reading Road on Tuesdays from 2pm to 4pm, starting on January 16.
The course costs £60.20. To book a place, call 03003 033464 and quote course code C3741127 or visit enrolonline@wea.org.uk
@wea.org.uk
