Poster course

A COURSE on the history of illustrated posters will be held by the Workers’ Educational Association in Henley.

Art historian Graham Twemlow will lead the seven-week course, which looks at works by Toulouse-Lautrec, Alphonse Mucha, Nash, Sutherland and E McKnight Kauffer for Shell-Mex.

It will take place at the Christ Church Centre in Reading Road on Tuesdays from 2pm to 4pm, starting on January 16.

The course costs £60.20. To book a place, call 03003 033464 and quote course code C3741127 or visit enrolonline

@wea.org.uk