Looking ahead

Monday, 04 December 2017
AN open day will be held at the Thamesfield retirement village in Wargrave Road, Henley, on Wednesday from 11am to 2pm.
Visitors can explore the grounds and facilities as well as talking to residents.
Manager Sophia Lawrence said: “Deciding how to spend your retirement and making the right move is so important.”
To book a place, call 01372 383950.
04 December 2017
