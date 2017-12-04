Rector's farewell party

A PARTY will be held on Sunday to mark the retirement of Rev Canon Martyn Griffiths, the rector of Henley and Remenham.

Rev Griffiths, who has been in post for 13 years, will step down in January after more than 40 years as an ordained minister.

The lunch party for parishioners to say goodbye to him and his wife Anne will be held at Remenham parish hall following the 11.15am service at St Nicholas’ Church.

Rev Griffiths’ final service will be at St Mary’s Church in Henley on Sunday, January 14, at 11am.

For more information, call Charlotte Every on (01491) 574825 or email churchwarden@remenhamparish.org