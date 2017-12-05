Nativity scene in antiques shop wins window display contest

A NATIVITY scene featuring antiques from around the world has won the Henley Christmas front window display competition.

The display at antiques shop The Ferret in Friday Street was designed by owners Roger and Delia Etherington.

Seventeen businesses entered this year’s competition, which had a theme of “Christmas around the world”. Each display had to feature a globe and showcase the entrant’s trade or profession.

Mr and Mrs Etherington chose items for sale in their shop to create their traditional nativity scene featuring animal figurines.

The couple, who have run the business for more than 20 years, came second in the regatta window display competition last year.

“It was one better this time,” said Mrs Etherington. “We chose to tell the story of the nativity with items from across the globe as it seemed the right thing to do.”

The couple were presented with a trophy, certificate and bottle of champagne donated by Brakspear by a judging panel that included Mayor Kellie Hinton, representatives from the sponsors and Amelia Staines, who designed last year’s winning display at the Sue Ryder shop in Duke Street.

Cllr Hinton said: “The calibre of entrants this year was incredible, so the competition was really hard to judge. The educational displays were really good and the Regal Picturehouse let children make a display with recycled bottles.

“Entering these competitions is a great opportunity to get involved in the town and it really helps to brighten it up for visitors and residents.”

The contest was organised by Delegate Conference Services, of Hart Street, and supported by Henley Town Council, financial advisers Milton Gordon & Co, IBS Office Solutions and the Head Partnership solicitors.

The runners-up, who won prizes of £100, £75 and £50 respectively, were VH & Co clothing and the new Thames Hospice charity shop, both in Duke Street, and Frost Borneo opticians in Hart Street.

The other entrants were Dorata hairdressers and Cannelle Beauty in Hart Street, charity shops Blue Cross, Cancer Research and Oxfam, homeware store Biggie Best and Laurence Menswear, all in Duke Street, psychotherapists Candela in Reading Road, Joules clothing in Market Place, Stocks clothing and gifts and Bagatelle Toys in Bell Street, the Regal Picturehouse in Boroma Way and Asquiths teddy bear shop in New Street.