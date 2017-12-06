Living Advent Calendar Day 5: Shiplake College choir

A SCHOOL choir performed on the fifth night of the Henley Living Advent Calendar.

The Shiplake College choir sang a collection of Christmas songs for a crowd of more than 100 people on the riverside decking at the Angel on the Bridge pub last night (Tuesday).

The pupils and their teachers performed Steal Away, Christmas Time is Here, Lonely This Christmas and Come All Ye Faithful.

Patrick Kenny, 16, also performed a solo of White Christmas and Danny Seymour, 16, sang Blue Christmas, originally by Elvis Presley.

The choir also sang The 12 Days of Christmas with assistant headteacher Paul Jones getting sections of the crowd to sing different verses, before finishing with We Wish You a Merry Christmas.

Richard Rodway, who chairs the calendar, said: “It was fantastic. There’s nothing better than a good, old sing along and I thought they worked the crowd very well with the The 12 Day of Christmas.

“The first week has been all about bringing the community together and it’s great, therefore, to bring in for the first time such a fantastic institution on our doorstep with such talent.”

The evening was raising money for Sacred Heart Primary School, one of Mayor Kellie Hinton’s chosen charities for her year of office.

Guest could enjoy turkey rolls, provided by Copas Turkeys, and warm winter Pimms.

The Living Advent Calendar involves 24 half-hour performances by singers, dancers and other acts at 6.15pm each evening until Christmas Eve.

The identity of each performer is kept secret until they actually appear, just like opening the door of an advent calendar.

Tonight’s performance (Wednesday) will be held at the Kenton Theatre in New Street.

For a full round-up of the Living Advent Calendar so far, see this week’s Henley Standard.