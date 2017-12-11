Choir concert

A PEDESTRIAN crossing is needed to help ... [more]
Monday, 11 December 2017
WARGRAVE Community Choir will hold a Christmas concert in the village on Thursday.
The choir, which was formed in February and now has 50 members, will sing festive songs at the Woodclyffe Hall in High Street from 7.30pm.
Mince pies and mulled wine will be served. Admission costs £5 on the night.
