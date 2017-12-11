HUNDREDS of people attended a Christmas food festival at a garden centre near Wargrave.

Hare Hatch Sheeplands offered festive food and drink during the two-day event.

There were also cookery demonstrations, wine, beer and gin tastings and performances from local a capella groups Avenue and Cantata Conviva.

Organiser Andrea Burlingham said: “It was wonderful to see so many of our customers enjoying themselves and getting into the Christmas spirit.”