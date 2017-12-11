Tree chipping

A PEDESTRIAN crossing is needed to help ... [more]
Monday, 11 December 2017
A CHRISTMAS tree shredding service will be available for residents of Wargrave.
The parish council is seeking quotes for a shredding firm to visit the village in January. The chippings could be used in the village.
Beechwood Tree Care has previously offered a chipping service.
