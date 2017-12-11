Help needed

A PEDESTRIAN crossing is needed to help ... [more]
Monday, 11 December 2017
CAMP Mohawk in Wargrave needs volunteers to help with its Christmas parties.
The day centre for children with special needs off Highfield Lane is holding events for more than 250 children.
It also needs Christmas trees and treats and people to help decorate.
If you can help, email info@campmohawk.org.uk
