Monday, 11 December 2017

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

Free parking

DRIVERS will be able to park free at a Wargrave car park before Christmas.

The car park in School Lane will be free on Saturdays and Sundays from tomorrow (Saturday) until Christmas Eve.

In previous years the Wokingham Borough Council scheme has applied only on Saturdays.

Councillor Chris Bowring, executive member for highways and transport, said: “We want to increase trade in our town and villages so I hope this can give people a good incentive to visit the array of wonderful shops we have.”

More News:

Latest video from

Youngsters dazzle at music competition
 

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33