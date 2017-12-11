Free parking

A PEDESTRIAN crossing is needed to help ... [more]
Monday, 11 December 2017
DRIVERS will be able to park free at a Wargrave car park before Christmas.
The car park in School Lane will be free on Saturdays and Sundays from tomorrow (Saturday) until Christmas Eve.
In previous years the Wokingham Borough Council scheme has applied only on Saturdays.
Councillor Chris Bowring, executive member for highways and transport, said: “We want to increase trade in our town and villages so I hope this can give people a good incentive to visit the array of wonderful shops we have.”
