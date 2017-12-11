Festive fair

A PEDESTRIAN crossing is needed to help ... [more]
Monday, 11 December 2017
A DICKENSIAN Christmas Fayre will be held at St Andrew’s Church in Sonning on Sunday from 2pm to 4pm.
The event will include carols, a visit from Father Christmas, stalls selling gifts, festive food and drink and tours of the church tower.
Entry costs £2 (£1 for children) with all proceeds going to the Karen Orphanage and School in India. There will be additional parking at Reading Blue Coat School.
A candlelit carol service with nine lessons will be held on Sunday, December 17 at 6.30pm followed by drinks and mince pies.
11 December 2017
More News:
Villages fear extra traffic if third river crossing is built
COUNCILLORS in Sonning Common and Peppard are ... [more]
POLL: Have your say