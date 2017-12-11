Monday, 11 December 2017

Festive fair

A DICKENSIAN Christmas Fayre will be held at St Andrew’s Church in Sonning on Sunday from 2pm to 4pm.

The event will include carols, a visit from Father Christmas, stalls selling gifts, festive food and drink and tours of the church tower.

Entry costs £2 (£1 for children) with all proceeds going to the Karen Orphanage and School in India. There will be additional parking at Reading Blue Coat School.

A candlelit carol service with nine lessons will be held on Sunday, December 17 at 6.30pm followed by drinks and mince pies.

