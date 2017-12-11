Temporary health boss

A NEW interim chief executive has been appointed to the Oxfordshire Clinical Commissioning Group, which is responsible for services at Townlands Hospital in Henley.

Louise Patten will take over from David Smith, who will leave on December 31 after three years.

She is currently chief officer at the Aylesbury Vale and Chiltern commissioning groups in Buckinghamshire and will now work as accountable officer for all three.

Mrs Patten is a registered nurse and helped Buckinghamshire become one of the first eight NHS accountable care systems in the country, improving links between GPs and hospitals, physical and mental healthcare and social care.

She said: “I am really looking forward to working with colleagues in Oxfordshire. I hope the experience I bring will enhance the plans for transforming health and social care services.

“Patients want to see organisations working together as one body responsible for their health and care, getting the best outcomes and offering value for the money.”

Dr Kiren Collison, the group’s clinical chairwoman, said: “We look forward to welcoming Louise.”

The group will continue to seek a permanent replacement for Mr Smith.