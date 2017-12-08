Tribute to 'perfect mum' killed in crash near Wargrave

THE daughter of a 91-year-old woman who died in a crash near Wargrave says she will be ‘completely lost without her’.

Gladys Goodwin died following the collision on the A4 Bath Road on Tuesday which also claimed the life of on-duty police officer Pc James Dixon, who was riding a motorcycle.

Mrs Goodwin’s daughter Sandra Blunden said: “Mum was a fun loving, jolly lady that everybody loved as soon as they met her.

"Mum and I used to have regular monthly trips to Christchurch in which we met up with friends and had lots of laughs. She never wanted them to end but I used to tell her that we are coming back in a few weeks' time and that was okay then. We were together nearly all hours of every day.

"I will be completely lost without her. She was full of fun and laughter and never had a bad word to say. Mum also leaves behind a son, brother, cousin, two grandchildren, which were my children, and two great grandsons .

"She will be now be reunited with her other grandson, Tom, and husband, Joe.

"I will remember her as the perfect Mum that everybody would want.”

Pc Dixon’s wife Sam and his family issued a statement saying: “James, or Dixie as he was better known by many, was a fantastic husband, son, brother, friend and colleague.

"Words cannot describe the loss that we all feel right now.

“He not only was a great guy but he was one of the proudest police officers around. We will never be able to fill the hole that he leaves behind, but he will forever be in our hearts and memories for ever and always. Xxxxx”

The Independent Police Complaints Commission has begun an investigation.

The 39-year-old officer, who was on duty, was based at Loddon Valley police station in Earley.

Mrs Goodwin was a passenger in the car driven by another woman who was injured and taken to hospital .

The road was closed and traffic was diverted towards Waltham St Lawrence as emergency services remained at the scene, causing severe delays to drivers. The road was not re-opened until lunchtime the next day.

Pc Dixon, from Thatcham, recently married his wife who is due to give birth next year. He was known for his appearances on the TV show Road Wars.

The Sky programme followed “Dixie” and 13 other Thames Valley Police roads policing officers between 2003 and 2010.

Thames Valley chief constable Francis Habgood said: “My officers, staff and I were devastated to hear the very sad news about our colleague Pc James Dixon and the 91-year-old woman who died as a result of a road collision.

“James was a hugely respected officer, serving with the force for 18 years in a variety of roles, including in local policing, roads policing and force intelligence and specialist operations.

“In policing we often talk about the strength and importance of the police family and that is never more so as we share in the pain of loss and offer support to one another at this time of need.

“We have received countless messages of support from other forces and our emergency service partners, demonstrating that our policing and emergency services’ family extends far beyond our own borders.

“I also extend our thanks to our communities and other agencies for the many messages of condolences we have received.

“Our thoughts remain with Pc Dixon’s family and friends, as well as those of the 91-year-old woman, at this very difficult time.”

The force’s flags will be flown at half-mast over the next week as a mark of respect.