Events cancelled due to heavy snow

EVENTS in and around Henley have been called off after heavy snow.

The Railway Nativity due to take place at Fawley Hill tonight (Sunday) was cancelled this morning.

Hilly roads around the estate have been covered in snow overnight and it makes accessing the site difficult.

The annual event, which is hosted by Sir William and Lady McAlpine, was due to take place for the 13th time at Somersham station in the grounds of the estate.

A statement on the Fawley Hill website said: “Please note that this event has been cancelled due to the weather. Accessing the site is very difficult in this weather so please stay safe and enjoy the snow at home.”

Other events today have been cancelled due to the weather including a Christmas lunch in Bix and the South Oxfordshire Mencap Christmas party in Harpsden.

The Santa sleigh run around Henley was due to begin tonight between 6pm and 8pm but has been called off. It was due to visit the Greys Road and Greys Hill area.

Organiser Pam Phillips, of St Mark’s Road, said she hoped to rearrange to visit the area on December 21.

But the Festive Sunday Shopping, hosted by Henley Town Council, went ahead.

Some shops were offering special festive treats for the day and there were activities in Falaise Square and at the town hall.

The Henley Living Advent Calendar, which was due to take place in Falaise Square at 6.15pm, has been moved into the town hall for safety reasons.

Sports fixtures have also been effected with Henley Hawks women’s side having their fixture against Cheltenham Tigers cancelled.

The match between Emmer Green FC and Polonia Reading, at Emmer Green Park, was also called off.

A yellow weather for snow and ice is in place for Henley until about noon tomorrow (Monday). There could be delays on the roads and public transport.

Vehicles are using most of the main roads around South Oxfordshire and Berkshire but police are urging drivers to take care.

Ch Insp Henry Parsons, of the joint operations unit for roads policing, said: “The message to motorists is do not travel today unless it is absolutely unavoidable. Do not put your life and the lives of others at risk.

“Many of the roads in the Thames Valley have been blocked and, as temperatures plummet, will become extremely icy and dangerous.

“Keep up to date with the weather forecasts and advice over the next few days and ensure you can safely complete journeys and, when it is safe to drive, ensure you drive in accordance with the road conditions.”