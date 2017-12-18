Reindeer flying in

A PAIR of reindeer will be at Hare Hatch Sheeplands garden centre this weekend.

Visitors will be able to feed and stoke the animals, whichc come from Riverways Farm in Twyford, which is run by Wargrave parish councillor Andrew Cardy.

Meanwhile, Father Christmas will be at the centre on Saturday, December 23 from 2.30pm to 4pm.

Children will receive a gift in return for a £5 donation which will go to the Rotary Club of Reading Maiden Erlegh for local charities. Visitrs must be booked.