Police step up patrols

Tuesday, 19 December 2017
POLICE are to increase patrols in Henley following claims about drug-taking.
Town councillors have said that a number of areas have become hot spots for cannabis smoking, including Red Lion Lawn, Makins recreation ground and along the river.
A meeting of the town council’s town and community committee heard from Henley neighbourhood police sergeant Stephen Bobbett that it was “very hard” to catch offenders.
Councillor Will Hamilton said: “Please increase patrols because accessibility to drugs for young people in Henley seems to be a problem. We need to try to catch it early.”
After the meeting, Sgt Bobbett said: “We have committed to additional patrols in the town and are continually dedicated to tackling drug use and drug dealing.
“We would like to reassure those living in the area that these reports of drugs in Henley are still at a comparatively low level.”
18 December 2017
