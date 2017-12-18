Tuesday, 19 December 2017

Tree chipping

RESIDENTS of Caversham will be able to recycle their Christmas trees at the car park at Mapledurham playing fields, off Upper Woodcote Road, from January 2 to 17.

The trees will be chipped by Reading Borough Council and the chippings used for landscaping schemes across the borough.

